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Belarusian industrial-punk duo TRAVM has released “Hłytaj”, Belarusian for “swallow,” the lead single from the band’s upcoming mixtape “Žałobnaja Fłarystyka.” The track, featuring Klich, arrived October 21 on Bandcamp and digital platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

<a href="https://viatravm.bandcamp.com/track/h-ytaj" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hłytaj by Travm</a>

TRAVM is the duo of Albert and Andrei, who began making music together in Minsk. Albert now lives in Warsaw, while Andrei remains in Belarus and cannot leave the country. With old and new friends, the band has rebuilt its live line-up in Warsaw and is preparing its first show since early 2020.

Sung in Belarusian, “Hłytaj” is written through the voices of protagonists raised inside a patriarchal system that enforces itself through institutionalised violence. One line of the song asks: “Is it us, or just the regime?” The track blends post-punk minimalism, restrained electropunk rhythms and slow-burning noise, built through repetition, pressure and controlled tension.

About TRAVM

TRAVM formed in Minsk, Belarus, drawn to industrial and post-punk sound. The duo’s early lyrics were written in Russian before shifting to Belarusian. Its discography includes the singles “Kysteperaya Devochka,” “Anne Carlisle,” “Neofreudianism” and “Siabra,” and the album “Vltrafeminism,” released on Bandcamp under the name Travm.

Political upheaval in Belarus runs through the band’s recent history. Albert left the country for Poland, while Andrei stayed behind in Minsk. Despite the distance, the pair rebuilt a live line-up in Warsaw with old and new collaborators, preparing their first live show since early 2020. “Hłytaj,” featuring Klich, is the first single from their upcoming mixtape, “Žałobnaja Fłarystyka.”

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