Hollywood Vampires released a live version of Motorhead’s “Ace Of Spades,” the second single from their upcoming live album “At Montreux Jazz Festival.”

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Hollywood Vampires released a live video for Motorhead‘s “Ace Of Spades,” the second single from the band’s upcoming live album, “At Montreux Jazz Festival.” The performance was recorded during the band’s set at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland in 2018.

The performance features Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen, with bassist Chris Wyse taking over lead vocals for the Motorhead classic as a tribute to Lemmy Kilmister. Alice Cooper called Lemmy “one of a kind” and described “Ace Of Spades” as one of the defining songs in rock history.

“At Montreux Jazz Festival” documents Hollywood Vampires’ full 2018 festival performance, combining original material with covers that reflect the band’s influences. The 19-track album includes performances of “Raise The Dead,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Heroes,” “Sweet Emotion” and “School’s Out / Another Brick In The Wall.” The album arrives digitally and on CD and vinyl in Europe and the UK on August 14, with the US physical edition following on October 16.

About Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires formed around Alice Cooper, Joe Perry of Aerosmith and actor-musician Johnny Depp, taking their name from the 1970s Los Angeles drinking club Cooper once belonged to alongside musicians including Keith Moon and Harry Nilsson. The band released its self-titled debut album in 2015, built around cover versions of songs by artists tied to that era, alongside original material.

A second album, “Rise,” followed in 2019 with mostly original songs. Bassist Chris Wyse and guitarist Tommy Henriksen have been part of the band’s touring and recording line-up alongside the founding trio. The band’s live album “At Montreux Jazz Festival,” capturing its 2018 festival set, follows the “Ace Of Spades” tribute to Lemmy Kilmister as its second single.

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