July 28, 2026

Haunt Me reissue ‘Watch You Bleed’ on vinyl, announce fall tour

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 28, 2026

Haunt Me’s “Watch You Bleed” returns on limited clear-and-red vinyl via Young & Cold Records, alongside a fall 2026 European tour with nine dates.

Haunt Me "Watch You Bleed" album cover
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Haunt Me‘s second album, Watch You Bleed, returns on a limited clear vinyl with red splatters through Young & Cold Records, out September 15. A digipak CD edition follows on August 7. The album originally arrived in February 2025.

“Watch You Bleed” contains 12 tracks, including “Bloodlust,” “Filthy,” “Their Hate Will Destroy Them,” “Red Room,” “Surrender To The Night,” the title track, “Bleed For Me,” “Inhale Exhale,” “Cemetery Rendezvous,” “Scream For Me,” “Devour” and “VHS Horror Night.” Haunt Me mixes darkwave, post-punk and electronic goth elements across the record, moving between late-night atmosphere and dancefloor-oriented tracks built around themes of desire, obsession and nocturnal escapism.

Haunt Me will tour Europe this fall in support of the release. Confirmed dates so far:

  • 13 November – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle Hamburg (Cold Hearted Festival)
  • 14 November – Dresden, Germany – Alter Schlachthof (Cold Hearted Festival)
  • 15 November – Poznan, Poland – Klub muzyczny “Pod Minoga”
  • 16 November – Warsaw, Poland – VooDoo Club
  • 18 November – Prague, Czech Republic – Subzero
  • 19 November – Vienna, Austria – Club Weberknecht
  • 25 November – London, United Kingdom – The Grace
  • 29 November – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat
  • 1 December – Paris, France – Supersonic

More dates are expected to be announced.

About Haunt Me

Haunt Me is a darkwave and post-punk project blending goth-tinged electronic production with melodic songwriting. The band’s back catalog includes the album “This Sadness Never Ends” and the release “En Tu Cama (Come Now, Sleep),” alongside standalone tracks such as “Our Ghost,” “Lost Frequencies” and “Wish You Were Here.” “Watch You Bleed,” the project’s second album, arrived in February 2025 on Blood Moon Red vinyl before this new clear-with-red-splatters pressing and CD reissue through Young & Cold Records, which the band supports with a run of European tour dates in November and December.

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