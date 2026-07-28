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German coldwave and darkwave duo Yakima Jera release Kalte Schauer, their second studio album, on vinyl LP on 28 August through the German label Young & Cold. The nine-track record is pressed on yellow vinyl with black splatters and follows the album’s digital release earlier in July as part of a two-disc “Album Collection” alongside the band’s 2024 debut, “Azrael Take My Hand.”

<a href="https://yakimajera.bandcamp.com/album/kalte-schauer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Kalte Schauer by Yakima Jera</a>

“Kalte Schauer,” German for “cold shiver,” mixes cold wave, post-punk and dark synth textures across atmospheric guitars, driving basslines and understated electronic elements. The tracklist runs “The Call,” “Soul Vampire,” “Dertlı Dolap,” “You Know,” “Two Hearts,” “Secrets Of ML,” “The Abyss,” “To Be Free” and “Gemini.” Lead track Dertlı Dolap first appeared as a single in May 2025 and carries a Turkish-language lyric drawn from the poetry of Sufi mystic Yunus Emre, with an official video showing the duo performing in front of a windmill.

About Yakima Jera

Simon and Kara formed Yakima Jera in Munich, Germany, in 2022. The duo released the single “You” that December, followed by the mini-album “Capture” and the singles “Kara” and “Fire” in 2023. Yakima Jera’s debut full-length, “Azrael Take My Hand,” followed on 30 March 2024 through Young & Cold; Out Of Line issued the album on limited green marbled vinyl. The duo returned in May 2025 with the single “Dertlı Dolap,” drawing on Turkish-language lyrics and the band’s Middle Eastern heritage alongside its usual Joy Division and post-punk reference points. In July 2026, Young & Cold released “Album Collection,” a two-disc digital and CD set pairing “Azrael Take My Hand” with the new nine-track album “Kalte Schauer.” The vinyl edition of “Kalte Schauer” follows on 28 August 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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