Opium releases video for ‘Dirge’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Denver goth-rock and post-punk band Opium released its first official music video on July 25, 2026, for the single “Dirge”. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming debut album, “Winter,” due in August 2026.

“Dirge” opens with a rhythmic bassline and builds around a low-register guitar melody under anxious, mounting drums. The vocal carries an anarcho-punk edge alongside the macabre drama of early deathrock, with additional guitar distortion gathering around the rhythm section as the track progresses. The video was directed and filmed by David Sundine and shot in black and white. It centers on actress Sarah Talmadge inside a domestic setting, using mirrors, blurred movement and doubled exposures, and closes on a body stretched across a hallway as another pair of figures enters through the door.

“Dirge” is streaming on Apple Music. No release date or format details for the “Winter” album beyond its August 2026 timing have been announced.

Opium’s ‘Dirge’ follows debut EP ‘PHANTOMS’

“Dirge” is Opium’s first single since the band’s debut EP, “PHANTOMS,” recorded in 2022 and released in April 2023. “Winter” will be the band’s first full-length album.

About Opium

Opium formed in Denver, Colorado, at the beginning of 2021. The band began writing together almost immediately and played its first show within a few months at Denver’s Hard Rock, building a local following through appearances at unusual venues and distinctive bills. Opium entered the studio in 2022 to record its debut EP, “PHANTOMS,” released in April 2023, which carried the band’s music beyond Colorado.

“Dirge,” released July 25, 2026 with the band’s first official music video, is drawn from Opium’s forthcoming debut album “Winter,” scheduled for August 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)