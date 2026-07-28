July 28, 2026

Opium releases video for ‘Dirge’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 28, 2026

Denver goth-rock band Opium released its first music video, for “Dirge,” a track from the forthcoming debut album “Winter,” due August 2026.

Opium releases video for 'Dirge'
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Denver goth-rock and post-punk band Opium released its first official music video on July 25, 2026, for the single “Dirge”. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming debut album, “Winter,” due in August 2026.

“Dirge” opens with a rhythmic bassline and builds around a low-register guitar melody under anxious, mounting drums. The vocal carries an anarcho-punk edge alongside the macabre drama of early deathrock, with additional guitar distortion gathering around the rhythm section as the track progresses. The video was directed and filmed by David Sundine and shot in black and white. It centers on actress Sarah Talmadge inside a domestic setting, using mirrors, blurred movement and doubled exposures, and closes on a body stretched across a hallway as another pair of figures enters through the door.

“Dirge” is streaming on Apple Music. No release date or format details for the “Winter” album beyond its August 2026 timing have been announced.

Opium’s ‘Dirge’ follows debut EP ‘PHANTOMS’

“Dirge” is Opium’s first single since the band’s debut EP, “PHANTOMS,” recorded in 2022 and released in April 2023. “Winter” will be the band’s first full-length album.

About Opium

Opium formed in Denver, Colorado, at the beginning of 2021. The band began writing together almost immediately and played its first show within a few months at Denver’s Hard Rock, building a local following through appearances at unusual venues and distinctive bills. Opium entered the studio in 2022 to record its debut EP, “PHANTOMS,” released in April 2023, which carried the band’s music beyond Colorado.

“Dirge,” released July 25, 2026 with the band’s first official music video, is drawn from Opium’s forthcoming debut album “Winter,” scheduled for August 2026.

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