July 28, 2026

And It Was Night releases video for ‘What’s Beyond the Light?’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 28, 2026

LA dark alternative project And It Was Night released a music video for “What’s Beyond the Light?,” self-filmed by Rani Sharone, on July 27, 2026.

And It Was Night

And It Was Night

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Los Angeles dark alternative project And It Was Night released an official music video on July 27, 2026, for the single “What’s Beyond the Light?”. And It Was Night is the solo project of composer and sound designer Rani Sharone.

Sharone wrote “What’s Beyond the Light?” after moonlit walks, drawing on The Cure, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Church, My Bloody Valentine and The Mission. The track moves with a steady club pulse while guitars dissolve at the edges and electronics cast a dim sheen across the mix. Sharone filmed and edited the accompanying video himself, moving through open terrain and blurred natural forms while glitches and repeated gestures disrupt the footage.

She describes the approach to the visual: “Short form videos have always proved to be a fun and creative way to give my music a visual pairing, so jumping into a full length video was an amazing exercise and challenge. I set out to create a dreamy and sometimes disorienting video filled with movement, nature, and things that directly inspired my lyrics for the song, including sights from my own neighborhood.”

“What’s Beyond the Light?” is available on Bandcamp.

And It Was Night’s ‘What’s Beyond the Light?’ follows single ‘Lovers of Evil’

“What’s Beyond the Light?” was released as And It Was Night’s third single in March 2026, alongside an earlier single, “Lovers of Evil,” inspired by the television series “True Detective.” The July 27 release adds an official music video to the existing track.

About And It Was Night

And It Was Night is the dark alternative solo project of Los Angeles-based composer and sound designer Rani Sharone. Sharone has recorded and toured with Puscifer and with his own band, Stolen Babies, and had an original composition premiered at the Walt Disney Concert Hall by classical violinist Hilary Hahn.

Side-Line previously covered another Sharone project, Thrillsville, and its single and video for “Creeps In The House” in 2021. And It Was Night released “Lovers of Evil” and “What’s Beyond the Light?” as singles in early 2026, and released an official music video for “What’s Beyond the Light?” on July 27, 2026, self-filmed and edited by Sharone.

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