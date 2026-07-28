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Some may already be familiar with the Mexican solo project Ego Bliss through the debut album “What The Future Holds” and the subsequent EP “Future”. This follow-up took more than two years to complete, making the wait a fairly long one.

Ego Bliss remains true to its influences, delivering a style best described as powerful Electro-Pop. EBM elements provide the necessary punch, while other tracks lean more towards Future-Pop. Throughout the album, the production is polished and meticulous, resulting in a collection of consistently strong songs. “Afterlife” also offers enough variety to keep things engaging from start to finish.

While the album may not feature an obvious hit single, it more than makes up for that with a solid selection of powerful, well-crafted tracks. I particularly enjoyed the contrast between the dark, aggressive basslines and the bright, melodic Electro-Pop arrangements, a combination that gives the album much of its appeal. (Rating:8).

Side-Line reported on the album’s Infacted Recordings release in June 2026.

Listen to “Moments”:

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/moments-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Moments by Ego Bliss</a>

About Ego Bliss

Ego Bliss is an electronic project from Tijuana, Mexico, and a recent signing to Infacted Recordings, the German label founded in 2001 and run by Torben Schmidt, which focuses on electro, synth-pop and futurepop. Before joining Infacted, the project issued earlier work through the Mexican label Sector Industrial Producciones; Side-Line reviewed the EP “Future” and the album “What The Future Holds”. According to the label, “Afterlife” was shaped over about two and a half years and draws on themes of loss and change. The twelve-track “Afterlife” is Ego Bliss’s first release for Infacted Recordings, following its earlier work on Sector Industrial Producciones, and is reviewed here on Side-Line.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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