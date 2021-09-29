Hocico release new video for ‘Backstabbers’ single

The Mexican industrial-electro act Hocico have just released a lyrics video for their brand-new single “Backstabbers”. You can check it out below.

Here’s what Erk Aicrag comments on the new Hocico song: “’Backstabbers’ is an angry anthem for the betrayed. The lyrics deal with the problems many friendships and love relationships face, when someone you care for stabs you in the back and then pretends to be the one bleeding, I think we all can relate to that!”

So what can you expect musically? Racso Agroyam explains: “This is an energetic industrial/drum and bass song ready to set the clubs on fire!” We didn’t expect anything else from the duo of course.