The Swiss Lausanne-based industrial metal outfit Nightshade returns with a remastered version of their 2003 EP “Wired”. The EP comes four years after the latest EP “Sounds of Dark Matter” and ahead of the next full-length release. The remastered version is now available on black vinyl and digitally.

“Wired” was originally released on CD in 2003 and distributed by the French label Adipocère. Recorded on a 16-track tape machine, with no editing or production artifacts, it offers a very vintage analog sound led by a bombastic drum machine. For this new remastered version of “Wired”, the drum machine has been entirely reprogrammed using 25 years old original equipment and reintegrated in the music with the help of AI.

You can ‘watch’ the result below for the track “Glass”.

You can download the full 5-track EP from Bandcamp.

About Nightshade

Originally formed around 1998 by core members including vocalist Dave Genillard, guitarist Thomas Wacinski and bass player Al, Nightshade emerged with a sound that combined progressive and industrial metal elements. Their debut album, “Nebula Trance”, was released in February 2001, offering an “electro dark metal” style that set them apart in the metal underground scene. This was followed by a mini-CD, “Wired”, in November 2003. During this period, they worked with producers like Patrick Aeby and Dom, who had ties to Swiss rock legends Krokus, and planned mixing sessions in prestigious studios like Silvercloud in Burbank, California.

After their initial releases, Nightshade underwent a transformation. Between 2006 and 2013, the band operated under the name Xicon, exploring different musical avenues before entering a period of dormancy. They re-emerged in 2020 with a renewed focus, now streamlined to the duo of Dave and Thomas. This resurgence kicked off with the single “Pulsars” and culminated in their 2021 album, “Sounds of Dark Matter”. Released on November 19, 2021, via My Kingdom Music, this record merges blackened industrial metal with influences from bands like Rammstein, Samael, Behemoth, and Limbonic Art. The album features expansive guitars, ethereal synths, orchestral arrangements, and intense multi-layered vocals.

