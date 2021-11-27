Hired.Life – Her Demoversion (Album – Advoxya Records)

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Hailing from Kalininbrag (Russia), Hired.Life succeeded to Denergized (releasing the album “VHS Recall” in 2008 on Advoxya). Hired.Life was set up in 2008 and released a few albums. “Her Demoversion” see them moving back to Advoxya Records. The album is meant as ‘a tale without a happy end’ and features ten songs.

Content: The best way to describe the sound of Hired.Life is ‘Wave-Pop’. There clearly is a kind of retro-80s like element running through their composition, which is mainly accentuated by the melodies. The songs have been empowered by guitar playing. You’ll also hear passages with piano arrangements. There’s also an old song taken from the band’s debut-album “End Of Line”, which has been reworked. And there are 2 surprising cover versions from old EBM band Morgue and Nexus VI. The vocals have been sung in English and Russian.

+ + + : The melodic side of the work is for sure one of the most noticeable elements and main strengths. There also is a good balance between synths and guitar, which mainly comes through in the instrumental song “Empty Cell (Alive)”, which has something Cinematographic like. There’s also a version with lyrics from this song, which was originally composed by Morgue. The instrumental edit has something elevating and dreamy-like. Another attention grabber is the “2020 Edit” of “Farewell”, which sounds more gothic-inspired.

– – – : The album is missing a true apotheosis; the songs are nicely going by, but they’re missing some substance.

Conclusion: Advoxya Records is a label with numerous great bands, which I can recommend without hesitation, but Hired.Life can’t convince me.

Best songs: “Empty Cell – Alive”, “Farewell – 2020 Edit”, “Твоя Демоверсия”.

Rate: 5½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/hiredlife.net

Label: www.advoxya-records.com / www.facebook.com/pages/Advoxya-Records/265765706059