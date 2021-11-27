Instans – Trans Sector Hyperdrive (Album – Advoxya Records)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Fredrik Djurfeldt strikes back with a new album of his Instans EBM project. Known from his involvement with Severe Illusion, and also the Dark-Ambient project Analfabetism ao it took him four years to achieve the fourth opus of Instans.

Content: Instans stands for Minimal-EBM, which has been also labeled as ‘Neo-EBM’. However you want to label it, the sound is clearly driven by good-old EBM elements, but there’s something very personal running through the production. It sounds a bit ghost-like, the songs not being driven by fast BPMs but by oppressive atmospheres. It sometimes has something pretty Klinik-al-like, but also delicate. One of the songs features Belgian Peter Mastbooms aka ‘Borg’ from The Jüggernauts and live member of The Klinik while another cut is featuring Jonas Fredriksson –who together with Fredrik Djurfeldt is involved with Alvar.

+ + + : I like EBM with such a minimal approach. It creates something different from the classical standards and that’s why the label ‘Neo-EBM’ makes sense. The songs are rather simplistic, but the strength emerges from the sphere and the power of the bass lines. It creates a freaky sensation and especially the second part of the album moves crescendo, “108 Minuter” featuring Jonas Fredriksson is an absolute highlight. But I also have to mention the next song “Monkeys In Space”, which has something Klinik-like. “Död Planet” is a dystopian title for another great piece of minimalism and “Space 1999” featuring Juggernaut Borg is also worthy of examination.

– – – : The atypical EBM format might be less convincing for die-hard fans, but I don’t see real minus points here.

Conclusion: Instans holds on to this minimal taste for a different –and creative EBM format. Respect!

Best songs: “108 Minuter”, “Monkeys In Space”, “Död Planet”, “Space 1999”, “The Eagle Never Landed”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Instans

Label: www.advoxya-records.com / www.facebook.com/pages/Advoxya-Records/265765706059