Kemi – Kemi (Album – Inåt Bakåt)

December 13, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Kemi is a Swedish project which this year unleashed their self-titled debut album featuring eight songs.

Content: Both sides of the vinyl are taking off with an intro. The other tracks left are into pure Dream-Pop music featuring a female, -main, singer but still male vocals. The music is reminding me of the initial magic of The Cocteau Twins.

+ + + : I feel some affinity with this band for their 80s inspiration getting us back to the early hours of Dream-Pop. The beauty is all hidden in the dark, dreamy, atmospheres recovering the songs. I also like the fragility emerging from the female singer’s voice.

– – – : The lyrics are sung in Swedish making it hard to understand although you never get bored of it. Both intro tracks aren’t adding a true bonus.

Conclusion: A sweet and melancholic sonic caress from a new band we can keep an eye on.

Best songs: “Spår”, “Existens”.

Rate: 7.

Artist & Label: https://inatbakat.bandcamp.com


