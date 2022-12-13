Kemi – Kemi (Album – Inåt Bakåt)
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Kemi is a Swedish project which this year unleashed their self-titled debut album featuring eight songs.
Content: Both sides of the vinyl are taking off with an intro. The other tracks left are into pure Dream-Pop music featuring a female, -main, singer but still male vocals. The music is reminding me of the initial magic of The Cocteau Twins.
+ + + : I feel some affinity with this band for their 80s inspiration getting us back to the early hours of Dream-Pop. The beauty is all hidden in the dark, dreamy, atmospheres recovering the songs. I also like the fragility emerging from the female singer’s voice.
– – – : The lyrics are sung in Swedish making it hard to understand although you never get bored of it. Both intro tracks aren’t adding a true bonus.
Conclusion: A sweet and melancholic sonic caress from a new band we can keep an eye on.
Best songs: “Spår”, “Existens”.
Rate: 7.
Artist & Label: https://inatbakat.bandcamp.com
