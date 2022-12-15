Argentina based dark electropop act Hidden Souls releases new single and video for ‘Loreley’

Echozone announces the single and video release by Hidden Souls’ “Loreley” featuring nine remixes of the song and two versions of a B-side track.

“Loreley” is an 80s synthpop style track originating from the German Loreley myth from the 19th century.

The band precises the sound on the single as follows: “From the very beginning of the song, an analogue synthesizer provides a hypnotic, catchy and warm sound throughout the pop dance beats. From the famous poem / song “Die Lorelei” and the myth to the urban legend from the Rhine, the lyrics were written from the lover’s point of view. The aristocratic man who fell in love with Loreley and who he allegedly betrayed.”

The single contains remixes from Ruined Conflict (USA), L_igh_T (Spain), Elektrostaub (Germany), People Theatre (France), Device not Ready (Germany), Real Eraser (Argentina), VDOC (Germany) and Glasnost (Argentina). The single also features a non-album track called “The Court Of The Beyond” and is offered in two different versions. The original one is a dark synthpop song with a synthwave touch, whereas the alternative version has a goth feeling with an intense dark atmosphere.

The single will be available on all relevant streaming services and download stores.

Here’s the video for the track.

The track is taken from the band’s recently released album “All That We Destroy”. In 2018, the Argentinian band released their debut album “The Incorruptible Dream”. Now, they are back with new material after touring in Europe for the first time.Hidden Souls are Leo Carden (vocals / guitars), Guillermo “William” Pardo Neira (keyboards / songwriter / programming) & Alex Visoná (keyboards / composer). The album was produced & mastered by Fernando Sande Dallas.

