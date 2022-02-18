HerrNia – Takkewereld (Album – Wool-E Discs)

Genre/influences: Electro-Wave, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/info: Jonas Cornelissen is a Belgian drummer who got interested in Electronic music and progressively started to compose Electro songs. He released several albums on cassette format and finally came to select twelve songs for his CD-debut “Takkewereld” released by the end of 2021 by Wool-E Discs.

Content: HerrNia deals with an Electronic sound remixing formations from the 80s like the Human League, but also Belgian formations like Aroma Di Amore (for the Dutch singing) and even Arbeid Adelt. Vintage Electro-Wave sound treatments have been intermixed with harder EBM influences.

+ + + : HerrNia is a true discovery. It’s a band with a unique approach, mixing retro-Electro with a strong 80s exposure together with a personal touch mainly emerging from the songs with Dutch vocals. The

Electro-Wave – EBM fusion is working and resulting in attention grabbers like “My Dear Dark Cloud”, “Moeilijk”, “Above The Water” and “Niet Echt”. Herrnia doesn’t reinvent any style, but injects modernism into the good-old Electro-Wave style.

– – – : A few aspects of the production maybe need some extra elaboration and/or production, but globally speaking “Takkewereld” is a nice surprise.

Conclusion: HerrNia stands for the Belgian resurrection of Electro-Wave; an interesting album deserving more recognition.

Best songs: “My Dear Dark Cloud”, “Moeilijk”, “Above The Water”, “Niet Echt”, “Love”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/herrnia1982

Label: www.wool-e-discs.be / www.facebook.com/woolediscs