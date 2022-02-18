HerrNia – Takkewereld (Album – Wool-E Discs)
Genre/influences: Electro-Wave, EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/info: Jonas Cornelissen is a Belgian drummer who got…
Genre/influences: Electro-Wave, EBM.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/info: Jonas Cornelissen is a Belgian drummer who got interested in Electronic music and progressively started to compose Electro songs. He released several albums on cassette format and finally came to select twelve songs for his CD-debut “Takkewereld” released by the end of 2021 by Wool-E Discs.
Content: HerrNia deals with an Electronic sound remixing formations from the 80s like the Human League, but also Belgian formations like Aroma Di Amore (for the Dutch singing) and even Arbeid Adelt. Vintage Electro-Wave sound treatments have been intermixed with harder EBM influences.
+ + + : HerrNia is a true discovery. It’s a band with a unique approach, mixing retro-Electro with a strong 80s exposure together with a personal touch mainly emerging from the songs with Dutch vocals. The
Electro-Wave – EBM fusion is working and resulting in attention grabbers like “My Dear Dark Cloud”, “Moeilijk”, “Above The Water” and “Niet Echt”. Herrnia doesn’t reinvent any style, but injects modernism into the good-old Electro-Wave style.
– – – : A few aspects of the production maybe need some extra elaboration and/or production, but globally speaking “Takkewereld” is a nice surprise.
Conclusion: HerrNia stands for the Belgian resurrection of Electro-Wave; an interesting album deserving more recognition.
Best songs: “My Dear Dark Cloud”, “Moeilijk”, “Above The Water”, “Niet Echt”, “Love”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/herrnia1982
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether