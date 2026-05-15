Ataraxia – Sylfaera The Fair (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – The Circle Music)

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“Sylfaera The Fair” can certainly be considered a new milestone in the long history of the Italian group Ataraxia. This is the band’s thirtieth album and the conclusion of a trilogy preceded by “Pomegranate” (2022) and “Centaurea” (2024).

Masterfully guided by the heavenly and unique voice of Francesca Nicoli, alongside her long-time collaborators Vittorio Vandelli and Giovanni Pagliari, the group has also invited several guest musicians for this ten-track work. “Sylfaera The Fair” unfolds like an invitation—the siren call of an imaginary, dark mermaid guiding us through bygone and never-existing lands. Musically, Ataraxia remains faithful to a singular fusion of genres, the secret of which only they seem to possess. Their sound can be situated somewhere between Neo-Folk, Ethereal, Neo-Classical, and Medieval music, while also carrying a distinctly Cinematic quality. The strength of the ensemble lies in its rich tapestry of acoustic instruments, seamlessly interwoven with electronic arrangements and electric guitar. At times, the result is epic; at others, it is refined down to the smallest detail. Francesca Nicoli ultimately provides the magical finishing touch with her unmistakable vocal timbre.

This new work offers a powerful and artistic finale to a trilogy that deserves to be discovered and embraced in its entirety. (Rating:8).

Watch the clip “Sylfaera”:

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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