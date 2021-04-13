Heavenly voices act Autumn Tears launch brand new album: ‘The Glow of Desperation’ feat. Various guest singers

Out this Friday is the newest Autumn Tears album “The Glow of Desperation”, holding 15 new tracks. Autumn Tears is an American musical act incorporating a unique, organic fusion of modern classical music with elements of cinematic score and world music, layered with diverse, female vocals as you can see in the list below of contributors.

The total list off contributors this time:

classical / opera singer & composer Caroline Clarke (Trovatori)

singer / songwriter Tamar Singer (Zeresh, Cruel Wonders, Necromishka)

singer / composer / vocal coach Anne “Anaé” Laurent (Anaé & The Petrichor, Adrana)

tenor opera vocalist Darren Clarke (Trovatori)

lead vocalist Agnete Mangnes Kirkevaag from the legendary Norwegian progressive metal act Madder Mortem

Mark Garrett from the avant garde, progressive death gaze / metal act Kardashev

classical / opera singer Ann-Mari Edvardsen Alexis, best known as the former vocalist of Norwegian doom metal / avant-garde band The 3rd and the Mortal (Nightswan, Painting on Glass, In This Room).

also returning on this new album is singer / songwriter Brona McVittie.

Listen to the title track below.

About Autumn Tears

The band was formed in September 1995 by Erika (Swinnich) Tandy (vocals, musical arrangements) and Ted Tringo (keyboards and piano, musical arrangements, vocals). In April 1996, their first CD, “Love Poems for Dying Children… Act I” was released through Dark Symphonies, their own record label.

In May 1997, Autumn Tears released their second full-length album, “The Garden of Crystalline Dreams – Love Poems for Dying Children: Act II.” After which Erika left the band (to return in 1999, and to leave again in 2004) and was replaced by Jennifer LeeAnna.

In July 1999, Autumn Tears released a mini-CD titled “Absolution” followed by a new album in June 2000: “Love Poems for Dying Children, Act III: Winter and the Broken Angel”. In 2004, after four years of silence, the band recorded the album “Eclipse”. For the occasion Ted Tringo invited new musicians to join Autumn Tears, such as the female vocalist Laurie Ann Haus (Todesbonden).

In 2007, Autumn Tears released “The Hallowing”. After this release the band took a 10 year long sabbatical to return in 2018 with the EP “The Origin of Sleep”, featuring a full string and horn section, woodwinds, harp and orchestral percussion. 2 more releases followed: 2019’s “Colors Hidden Within The Gray” and 2020’s “The Air Below The Water”.

2021 brings an all new album, “The Glow of Desperation”.