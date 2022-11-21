New video from Autumn Tears features Francesca Nicoli of Ataraxia fame on vocals

November 21, 2022 bernard
Out now is a brand new video from Autumn Tears featuring Francesca Nicoli of Ataraxia fame on vocals. “The Pulse In The Sky” is a new song off the band’s upcoming album “Guardian of the Pale”, which will be released by The Circle Music on March 24th 2023 and features a fully orchestrated, rich classical ensemble and full choir with 70+ musicians.

Here’s the video.

The band’s 70+ musician and vocalist lineup includes composer, pianist, lyricist Ted Tringo; classical opera duet and composers Caroline Joy Clarke and Darren Clarke (Trovatori); composer, arranger, producer and sound designer Soroush Abedi; vocalist and songwriter Ffion Elisa Williams, singer, songwriter Tamar Singer (Zeresh, Cruel Wonders, Necromishka); vocalist and songwriter Dawn Desireé Smith (ex-Rain Fell Within) and violin/viola/cello duo Severndeo, together with a massive ensemble of musicians and vocalists.

Special guests include Francesca Nicoli from Italian neoclassical band Ataraxia (who also recently released a new album via The Circle Music), Agnete Mangnes Kirkevaag from Norwegian progressive metal act Madder Mortem and opera singer Ann-Mari Edvardsen Alexis (ex-The 3rd and the Mortal).

“Guardian of the Pale” is Autumn Tears’ ninth studio album, and will be available as a digital download, 2CD jewel case package and a Limited 2CD digipak, both with a CD exclusive bonus track as well as a limited double vinyl gatefold package with a 16-page illustrated lyric book and vinyl exclusive bonus track. Pre-orders are available now via The Circle Music.

The album cover artwork was completed by award-winning artist Marcela Bolívar. The album was mastered by Peter Bjärgö (Arcana, Sophia).

There will be 4 versions available:

The band has also previously released a music video to the track “As If We Were Never There”.


