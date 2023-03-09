Autumn Tears premieres new video ahead of album release: ‘And There Rises From Somewhere… (What Unnamed Breath Shall Bring)’
Neoclassical / darkwave vetetrans Autumn Tears share a new video, “And There Rises From Somewhere… (What Unnamed Breath Shall Bring)”, ahead of their “Guardian Of The Pale” album release later this month which will be the follow-up to 2021’s “The Glow of Desperation”.
Here’s the video.
The “Guardian Of The Pale” album holds a 70+ musician and vocalist lineup which includes composer / pianist / lyricist Ted Tringo, classical / opera duet & composers Caroline Joy Clarke and Darren Clarke (Trovatori), composer, arranger, producer and sound designer Soroush Abedi, vocalist and songwriter Ffion Elisa Williams, singer / songwriter Tamar Singer (Zeresh, Cruel Wonders, Necromishka), vocalist and songwriter Dawn Desireé Smith (ex-Rain Fell Within) and violin/viola/cello duo Severndeo, together with a massive ensemble of musicians and vocalists. Special guests include Francesca Nicoli from Italian neoclassical band Ataraxia, Agnete Mangnes Kirkevaag from Norwegian progressive metal act Madder Mortem and opera singer Ann-Mari Edvardsen Alexis (ex-The 3rd and the Mortal). Cover artwork by award winning artist Marcela Bolívar. Mastered by Peter Bjärgö (Arcana, Sophia).
