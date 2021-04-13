Electropop act Suicidal Romance returns with all new single ‘Runaways’

Out now is a brand new single – counting 5 tracks – by the electropop act Suicidal Romance, the project of Estonian artist Dmitry Darling (frontman of Freakangel and Matthew Creed) and female vocalist Viktoria Seimar.

“Runaways” comes in 5 different edits, the single edit and 4 remixes by bands such as Aiboforcen, Neuroactive, Reichsfeind and 808 Dot Pop. The mixing of this excellent electropop single was handled by Pjotr Latosev while the mastering was completed by Max Gerasyonov (the single edit) and Ocean (all of the remixes). You’ll also notice the special artwork by Gobotoru.

You can download the single right now from Bandcamp, while other platforms will have it on April 15th.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/runaways-ep">Runaways EP by SUICIDAL ROMANCE</a>

A video can be viewed below.

About Suicidal Romance

Suicidal Romance is a Tallinn / Estonia based band that is creating electro pop/dark pop music since 2006. All started with the track “Cold Kiss” that was written and recorded just for fun. After it received more than the just the regular positive feedback it was decided to start a whole project. Viktoria Seimar joined the band as the female vocalist in august of 2006 at the same time with Maarja Korstnik and the first and only demo CD was released.

One month later Suicidal Romance was signed to Infacted Recordings.

The debut CD “Love Beyond Reach” was released on June 8, 2007. The CD contained 11 original tracks and two remixes from Blutengel and Lost Area. “Love Beyond Reach” was also released in Russia via Gravitator Records under exclusive license from Infacted Recordings. In 2008 the band recorded a follow-up EP, “A Kiss to Resist”. Despite a turbulent 2 year the band completed a new album in 2010: “Shattered Heart Reflections” followed the year after by “Memories Behind Closed Curtains” and 2 singles: “Burning Love – Remember Me” (2012) and “Whisper Goodbye” (2013).

In 2015 the band signed to Alfa Matrix which by then had also become the safe harbor for Freakangel, DD’s industrial electro project. The first release for Alfa Matrix was the compilation “Rêves & Souvenirs” uniting the band’s best work. It was followed by an all new single, the 10-track “Your Name”, in 2016.

The band also re-released all of its back catalogue in extended versions (as you can see below). While the focus was put on Freakangel for the past few years, the project is now back up and running with an all new single “Runaways” and a forthcoming album to be released later this year.

Electro pop at its very best to say the least!

Previous releases

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/r-ves-souvenirs">Rêves & Souvenirs by SUICIDAL ROMANCE</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/shattered-heart-reflections-bonus-tracks-version">Shattered Heart Reflections (Bonus Tracks Version) by SUICIDAL ROMANCE</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/memories-behind-closed-curtains-bonus-tracks-version">Memories Behind Closed Curtains (Bonus Tracks Version) by SUICIDAL ROMANCE</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/love-beyond-reach-bonus-tracks-version">Love Beyond Reach (Bonus Tracks Version) by SUICIDAL ROMANCE</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/your-name-ep">Your Name EP by SUICIDAL ROMANCE</a>