Hardware Pulse – Neo-Synthetik Diskotek (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, EBM, New-Beat.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Nearly together with the new EP’s of Metal Disco and Beatbox Machinery, Toxic Razor (Greece) releases the second work under the Hardware Pulse moniker.

Content: “Neo-Synthetik Diskotek” features 3 instrumental songs carried by dry kicks and a fusion between EBM, new-Beat and Electroclash. The last song evokes 90s familiar Dance/House influences with an Acid touch above.

+ + + : Hardware Pulse sounds simple and efficient. Retro music with a powerful production resulting from hardware equipment. The title song is cool but I prefer “Can You Swing To This?” featuring an irresistible, cold, tune.

– – – : It’s not that easy to differentiate all the projects by Toxic Razor.

Conclusion: Back to basics of Electro-Underground stuff.

Best songs: “Can You Swing To This?”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/hardwarepulsemusic

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings