Vanguard – Spectrum (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Jonas Olofsson and Patrik Hansson (Uncreated) are back on track already unleashing the fifth full length album of their sonic alter-ego Vanguard.

Content: The fans already had the opportunity to discover noticeable singles taken from the album. “Spectrum” remains in the purest style and tradition of the Swedish duo. A solid Electro-Pop composition carried by strong leads and choruses. I’m still convinced this is the kind of sound appealing for Mesh fans but in the end Vanguard has their own sound and approach so any further comparison makes no sense.

+ + + : Vanguard has already accomplished real great things, but “Spectrum” moves above all expectations. This work reveals a succession of brilliant and accomplished songs. It’s a powerful production carried by overwhelming leads and choruses you immediately want to sing along. Patrik Hansson remains a talented singer. “Defeated”, “Move Out”, “Inside” and “Ragnarök” all are great exposures of this outstanding album.

– – – : Only the last song “When I’m gone” is the single piece of “Spectrum” which couldn’t convince me. It’s a soft and poorly inspired ‘outro’ song but let’s make things clear: this album is brilliant!

Conclusion: The year getting close to its end “Spectrum” is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best Electro-Pop albums of 2022!

Best songs: “Defeated”, “Move Out”, “Inside”, “Ragnarök”, “Open Sky”, “Unreachable”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/vanguardofficial

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690