Metal Disco – EBM Workout (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

November 28, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Not sure if there’s a more prolific artist active in the Greek Electro underground fields than Toxic Razor. His most familiar and successful project is for sure Paradox Obscur but he’s also involved with numerous other projects like Metal Disco. Four new cuts have been recorded for this new EP.

Content: Metal Disco remains driven and inspired by Minimal-Electro; good old vintage sound treatments played and recorded in real time and now resulting in EBM vibes mixed with other influences like electroclash and good-old Electro-Wave featuring host-like vocals on top.

+ + + : Retro-Electronics can be refreshing and in a way innovating. It’s a bit paradoxal and yet it works. I like the accentuated EBM approach which comes mainly through on the title song. There’s also a cool and more groovy touch emerging on “Metal Muscle” which sounds more 90s like.

– – – : Mike most songs composed by Toxic Razor and for all of his projects I regret the songs aren’t a bit longer.

Conclusion: Minimal-EBM made by the Greek King of minimalism.

Best songs: “EBM Workout”, “Metal Muscle”, “Body Machine”

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/metaldiscomusic

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings


