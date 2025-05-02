Toru and Brutalism release ‘Split’ LP via Arsenic Solaris

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French instrumental trio Toru and Baltimore-based solo act Brutalism have released a collaborative LP titled “Split,” out now via the label Arsenic Solaris.

The LP is available in digital format and as a limited 180g vinyl edition pressed in 250 copies (classic black and gold marble). It includes three tracks in total, with Toru contributing one long-form composition and Brutalism two shorter pieces. Musically “Split” blends“noise, ambient, world music, classical and neoclassical.

Toru recorded their 22-minute contribution “Witches’ Cliff” over two days shortly after finishing their previous album “Velours Dévorant.” Guitarist Arthur says: “We felt this strong momentum and a need to stay in that creative headspace.” The piece draws from ambient minimalism, electroacoustic layering, and ritualistic doom influences.

Brutalism’s side comprises two new tracks combining black metal, ambient textures, shoegaze, and field recordings.

<a href="https://arsenicsolaris.bandcamp.com/album/toru-brutalism-split">Toru / Brutalism – Split by Toru / Brutalism</a>

About Toru and Brutalism

Toru is a French instrumental trio formed by Arthur (Lyon, 8-string guitar), Héloïse (Marseille, guitar), and Nicolas (Nice, drums and percussion). The band emerged with a focus on improvisational structures, ritual sound design, and ambient textures. After the release of their album “Velours Dévorant,” the trio continued recording without interruption, leading to the creation of “Witches’ Cliff.” They signed to Arsenic Solaris for this latest collaborative release.

Brutalism is the solo project of Terence Hannum, an American visual artist and musician based in Baltimore, known for his work with Locrian, Holy Circle, and Axebreaker. Founded in 2019, Brutalism debuted with “The Charged Void” via Annihilvs and Cloister. The project explores themes of decay and architecture through a hybrid sound of atmospheric black metal, ambient, and experimental electronics.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)