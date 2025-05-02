Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

English electronics-meets-noise-pop duo Dragon Welding have released a new video for the track “Start Believing, Start Living The Lie.” The song appears on their fourth full-length album “The Naughty Step,” out now via Dimple Discs in LP, CD, and digital formats.

The video was filmed across locations in Romford and Manchester, contrasting the more introspective tone of the earlier “Hiding Things For Fun” clip. According to the band, the song “challenges the accepted truths of modern life” and critiques contemporary workplace culture. “Why not just go for a walk somewhere pretty then sit down and read a good book? Not everything happens on screens,” the band commented.

Dragon Welding is the project of Andrew Golding – multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of indie noise-pop group The Wolfhounds – working alongside vocalist Nik Cockshott. “The Naughty Step” marks their first full-length collaboration following Cockshott’s 2023 live debut with the group. Golding and Cockshott have since continued to record remotely following Cockshott’s relocation from London to Manchester.

The album includes previous singles “Up And Away,” “We Dance Among You,” and a stop-motion animated video for the title track “The Naughty Step” designed by artist Andy Royston, who also created the album’s cover artwork.

<a href="https://dimplediscdragonwelding.bandcamp.com/album/the-naughty-step">The Naughty Step by Dragon Welding</a>

About Dragon Welding

Dragon Welding is the moniker of Andrew Golding, a founding member of British indie band The Wolfhounds. Formed in 2019 as a solo project, Dragon Welding initially focused on instrumental and experimental electronic work.

The debut full-length appeared the same year, followed by “Lights Behind The Eyes” (2021) and “Fictionary” (2023). In 2023, Golding began working with Nik Cockshott – formerly of The Spores and The Keatons – who joined as lead vocalist after a live performance substitute role. With Cockshott’s inclusion, the project shifted to a more song-oriented format. The new lineup’s first collaborative album, “The Naughty Step,” was released in 2025. Dragon Welding’s sound draws from synth pop, noise-pop, and post-punk influences, with lyrics often touching on ecological and social themes.

