September 23, 2026

Grimoire De Occulte – Ajna: Transmissions (Digital/CD Album – Dunkelheit Produktionen)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 23, 2026
Grimoire De Occulte – "Ajna: Transmissions" album cover
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The German duo Grimoire De Occulte has been active for several years now and has released the majority of its work, particularly in recent years. Inspired by Bernd Hermanns, aka ‘Baal’ (owner of Dunkelheit Produktionen and also active in several other projects), and ‘Philosoph’, they originally released this album in 2025, with the CD version following this year. The title word ‘Ajna’ undoubtedly refers to the Sanskrit word usually translated as ‘perceiving’, ‘knowing’, or ‘insight’. It also represents the sixth chakra, which is associated with the so-called third eye. This aligns perfectly with the approach of this project, which has always been closely linked to ritual and mysticism.

We are presented with an elaborate and unique track lasting nearly 40 minutes. “Ajna: Transmissions” invites the listener to immerse themselves in an esoteric world in which the ‘other side’ plays a prominent role. This naturally provides inspiration for a dark composition, with the duo presenting us with a persistent, ominous wave of sound.

At first glance, it may seem somewhat monotonous, yet the composition is enriched with humming sound effects and additional sounds, including all kinds of crackling field recordings. The whole piece is also punctuated by a scream, which adds extra power to the dark ritual.

As far as I’m concerned, a few additional tracks could have been included here, but this extended “Ajna: Transmissions” remains a pleasant listen nonetheless. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Anja: Transmissions”:

https://dunkelheitprod.bandcamp.com/track/ajna-transmissions

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