Grausame Töchter – BDSM For Satisfaction (Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Wave-Pop, Electro-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After the compilation album “Werkschau” (2022) German, eccentric, formation around front woman Aranea Peel strikes back with the band’s seventh full length released at the end of 2023.

Content: The album reveals 15 songs featuring several cuts you might have discovered as single. Grausame Töchter remains driven by provocation and an explicit image but still by this eclectic Electro format whereon you’ll notice pure, hard, EBM, Electro-Wave empowered by guitar play, Industrial passages and the good-old Cabaret-like approach.

+ + + : Grausame Töcheter is a band which has considerably evolved throughout the years. Image and lyrics both remain provocative defying censorship but the music has really evolved towards a professional and alluring production. This new work moves on there where previous albums stopped; kind of Electronic perversity with Aranea Peel’s vocals on top. She still reminds me of Nina Hagen and even if all songs are still sung in her Mother tongue you’ll rapidly understand the sexual themes and winks she’s dealing with. I like the EBM side of the work but also the songs empowered by guitar riffs.

– – – : The last part of the album isn’t the best one; kind of total free-style where the artist is experimenting with a true Electronic, chaotic, style.

Conclusion: Grausame Töchter remains a band with a true DNA; for image and sound!

Best songs: “BDSM For Satisfaction”, “Annika Wird Filmstar”, “Folterkeller”, “Meine Droge hei​ß​t Sex”, “Schnabel Zu”, “Schmertz”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/GrausameToechter

Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206