Medejin – The Garden (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 6, 2024 0
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Shoegaze.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info:  Medejin is a Seattle (USA) based formation which at the end of last year released their official debut-album. “The Garden” is inspired by themes of grief, loss, death and motherhood.

Content: “The Garden” features 11 songs which from start on clearly reveal a strong Dream-Pop inspiration. Some parts are moving into a Cinematic experience although the Dream-Pop approach always comes back with an extra melancholic touch on top. Front woman Jenn Taranto’s fragile timbre of voice accentuates the evasive feeling.

+ + + : The album is driven by elevating guitar playing which truly injects the spirit into this dreamy sound experience. It also matches with the vocal parts, Taranto being a talented singer. This work might appeal to lovers of The Cocteau Twins but maybe also to fans of The Smiths and Prefab Sprout.

– – – : Cool songs but I’m missing a few, real, highlights.

Conclusion: “The Garden” serves as an interesting discovery to a band with potential.

Best songs: “January”, “Shell”, “The Garden”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.medejin.com / www.facebook.com/MEDEJINMUSIC

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords

author avatar
Inferno Sound Diaries
See Full Bio

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Grausame Töchter – BDSM For Satisfaction (Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 5, 2024 0

Alice Gift – Nothing Against Uplifting But… (Album – Icy Cold Records / Cymbeline Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 5, 2024 0

Neuroticfish – The Demystification Of The Human Heart (Album – Non Ordinary Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 4, 2024 0

You may have missed

Alien Vampires present brand new deluxe version ‘Harshlizer’ with bonus disc

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 5, 2024 0

Click Interview with Still Patient?: ‘We Will Always Listen To Our Gateway Drugs, No Matter How Old We Are’

Inferno Sound Diaries February 5, 2024 0

Exclusive album stream Meat Beat Manifesto & Merzbow collaboration LP: ‘Extinct’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 2, 2024 0

Lovelorn Dolls launch all new EP and video for ‘Beautiful Chaos’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 1, 2024 0

Amduscia side-project Project TrES-2b launches debut single ‘The Day Before’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 1, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights