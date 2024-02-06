Medejin – The Garden (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Shoegaze.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Medejin is a Seattle (USA) based formation which at the end of last year released their official debut-album. “The Garden” is inspired by themes of grief, loss, death and motherhood.

Content: “The Garden” features 11 songs which from start on clearly reveal a strong Dream-Pop inspiration. Some parts are moving into a Cinematic experience although the Dream-Pop approach always comes back with an extra melancholic touch on top. Front woman Jenn Taranto’s fragile timbre of voice accentuates the evasive feeling.

+ + + : The album is driven by elevating guitar playing which truly injects the spirit into this dreamy sound experience. It also matches with the vocal parts, Taranto being a talented singer. This work might appeal to lovers of The Cocteau Twins but maybe also to fans of The Smiths and Prefab Sprout.

– – – : Cool songs but I’m missing a few, real, highlights.

Conclusion: “The Garden” serves as an interesting discovery to a band with potential.

Best songs: “January”, “Shell”, “The Garden”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.medejin.com / www.facebook.com/MEDEJINMUSIC

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords