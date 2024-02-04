Neuroticfish – The Demystification Of The Human Heart (Album – Non Ordinary Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The new Neuroticfish-album was released during the very last days of December 2023 and reveals twelve new songs written by Sascha Mario Klein. The album has been released five years after the excellent “Antidoron” (2018).

Content: Sascha Mario Klein remains faithful to his own sound DNA; he again achieved a nice selection of carrying Electro/Body-Pop songs mixed with softer, evasive, cuts and his charismatic timbre of voice on top. The album gone make you dance but still bring you passages to relax and dream away.

+ + + : Neuroticfish has no longer anything to prove but still confirms to be a great Electro-Pop formation. I’m still addicted to the ‘harder’, danceable, pieces which are driven by solid beats, melodic sequences and choruses you can sing along. There’s something elevating here and even hypnotic because of the vocal performance. Klein remains a talented and charismatic vocalist. There’re some new potential hits featured at this album so keep in mind “Echokammer” and “Sleep”.

– – – : The softer songs bring some little breaks which aren’t essential to me.

Conclusion: Modern, alluring and danceable Electro-Pop by one of the masters in the genre.

Best songs: “Echokammer”, “Sleep”, “Bring The Noise”, “We Are Not Safe”, “Everything”, “Rival”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/OfficialNeuroticfish

Label: www.facebook.com/nonordinaryrecords