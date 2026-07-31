July 31, 2026

Gothminister shares ‘My Revenge’ single from ‘We Are All Demons’

Britta Pirkko July 31, 2026

Norwegian gothic industrial act Gothminister releases “My Revenge,” a track from the ninth album “We Are All Demons,” due October 16 via Elevator Records.

Gothminister - "My Revenge" single artwork
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Norwegian gothic industrial act Gothminister has released “My Revenge,” the latest single from its ninth studio album, “We Are All Demons,” due October 16, 2026 via Elevator Records. Frontman Bjørn Alexander Brem recorded, produced, mixed and mastered the entire album himself, the first time he has handled every stage of a Gothminister release alone.

Brem based “My Revenge” on his own experience with bullying and betrayal by someone he once considered a close friend. “My Revenge is inspired by my own experience with bullying and betrayal by someone I once considered a close friend. Years later, during my debut concert in front of a sold-out crowd, I suddenly spotted my former bully in the audience. Standing on stage, looking down at him, he no longer seemed powerful. He seemed small. That moment changed everything. I realized that music had become my medicine, my strength, and my way forward,” he stated. Rather than promoting revenge, the song is about overcoming the past, regaining confidence and emerging stronger.

‘We Are All Demons’ tracklist

“We Are All Demons” is Gothminister’s ninth full-length album and follows 2022’s “Pandemonium.” The album carries the tracklist:

  • Darkest Side Of Earth
  • We Are All Demons
  • Nightmare King
  • The Dark
  • The Spell
  • Welcome To Hell
  • Salsa
  • My Revenge
  • Darkness Is My Throne
  • Fearless
  • There’s A Crown For All

Gothminister has already released “The Spell,” “Welcome To Hell,” “Darkest Side Of Earth” and “Darkness Is My Throne” as earlier previews of the album. Live dates so far include Fiskepiren in Stavanger on October 16, Parkteatret in Oslo on November 19, and the Hellsinki Industrial Festival in Helsinki on November 20-21.

About Gothminister

Gothminister is the project of Oslo musician Bjørn Alexander Brem, formed in 1999. The band released its debut album, “Gothic Electronic Anthems,” on April 14, 2003 through BMG and Drakkar, establishing the mix of gothic and industrial metal, programming and dark lyrical themes that has defined the project since. Further albums followed: “Empire Of Dark Salvation” (2005), “Happiness In Darkness” (2008), “Anima Inferna” (2011), “Utopia” (2013), “The Other Side” (2017) and “Pandemonium” (2022), the latter two on AFM Records. Guitarist Glenn Nilsen is the band’s other current member.

Gothminister built a following in Germany, playing festivals including Wave-Gotik-Treffen, the Dark Storm Festival and M’era Luna, and drawing more than 10,000 people to the Schattenreich Festival. In January 2024, the band competed in Norway’s Melodi Grand Prix, the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, with “We Come Alive,” advancing from its semi-final before finishing fourth in the final. “My Revenge” now carries that momentum into Gothminister’s next chapter, “We Are All Demons.”

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