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Norwegian gothic industrial act Gothminister has released “My Revenge,” the latest single from its ninth studio album, “We Are All Demons,” due October 16, 2026 via Elevator Records. Frontman Bjørn Alexander Brem recorded, produced, mixed and mastered the entire album himself, the first time he has handled every stage of a Gothminister release alone.

Brem based “My Revenge” on his own experience with bullying and betrayal by someone he once considered a close friend. “My Revenge is inspired by my own experience with bullying and betrayal by someone I once considered a close friend. Years later, during my debut concert in front of a sold-out crowd, I suddenly spotted my former bully in the audience. Standing on stage, looking down at him, he no longer seemed powerful. He seemed small. That moment changed everything. I realized that music had become my medicine, my strength, and my way forward,” he stated. Rather than promoting revenge, the song is about overcoming the past, regaining confidence and emerging stronger.

‘We Are All Demons’ tracklist

“We Are All Demons” is Gothminister’s ninth full-length album and follows 2022’s “Pandemonium.” The album carries the tracklist:

Darkest Side Of Earth

We Are All Demons

Nightmare King

The Dark

The Spell

Welcome To Hell

Salsa

My Revenge

Darkness Is My Throne

Fearless

There’s A Crown For All

Gothminister has already released “The Spell,” “Welcome To Hell,” “Darkest Side Of Earth” and “Darkness Is My Throne” as earlier previews of the album. Live dates so far include Fiskepiren in Stavanger on October 16, Parkteatret in Oslo on November 19, and the Hellsinki Industrial Festival in Helsinki on November 20-21.

About Gothminister

Gothminister is the project of Oslo musician Bjørn Alexander Brem, formed in 1999. The band released its debut album, “Gothic Electronic Anthems,” on April 14, 2003 through BMG and Drakkar, establishing the mix of gothic and industrial metal, programming and dark lyrical themes that has defined the project since. Further albums followed: “Empire Of Dark Salvation” (2005), “Happiness In Darkness” (2008), “Anima Inferna” (2011), “Utopia” (2013), “The Other Side” (2017) and “Pandemonium” (2022), the latter two on AFM Records. Guitarist Glenn Nilsen is the band’s other current member.

Gothminister built a following in Germany, playing festivals including Wave-Gotik-Treffen, the Dark Storm Festival and M’era Luna, and drawing more than 10,000 people to the Schattenreich Festival. In January 2024, the band competed in Norway’s Melodi Grand Prix, the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, with “We Come Alive,” advancing from its semi-final before finishing fourth in the final. “My Revenge” now carries that momentum into Gothminister’s next chapter, “We Are All Demons.”

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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