October 2, 2025

Brandkommando – Enslavement (Digital/CD Album – Zoharum)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 20, 2025
Brandkommando
Karol Wachowski has released an impressive body of work under his Brandkommando alias over the past 20 years. He now returns with a new four-track album, issued in his homeland by Zoharum.

Brandkommando remains a brutal sonic enigma, firmly rooted in Power-Electronics. The sound naturally draws on industrial intensity and raw power, yet it also incorporates other, at times hard-to-define elements. The concept behind this work explores humanity’s susceptibility to indoctrination and brainwashing. Spiritual leaders play a role here as well, which may be echoed in the delicate, almost otherworldly Gregorian chants that emerge in the opening pieces. Layered vocals—distorted and processed until they feel almost alien—further enhance the unsettling atmosphere.

This is a striking and demanding album, best appreciated by the initiated. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “War”:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/war

