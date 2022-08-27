Ghosting – The Order Of Things (Album – Alice In… / Dark Dimensions)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Gothic, Cinematic. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Two years ago now Sascha Tayefeh reactivated Ghosting….
Background/Info: Two years ago now Sascha Tayefeh reactivated Ghosting. A few new tracks were released, but the main attention went to compilations. “The Order Of Things” brings five new cuts.
Content: The EP features 2 distinguishable parts. You first will discover 2 songs, which might find their place on dancefloors. Typically Ghosting mixes electronics with supportive guitar playing and the unique voice of Sascha on top. We next get instrumental, evasive, pieces supported by beautiful, retro-like, string parts.
+ + + : The EP sounds pretty retro-like. You get the impression Ghosting never stopped composing new stuff. The title song followed by “Upright” both are cool songs mixing melody, power, drama and dance. I even prefer “Upright” to “The Order Of Things” for its extra dancefloor approach.
– – – : The Ballad/Cinematic style bring some evasive moments, but rather sounds like B-side songs. The EP is maybe missing an absolute ‘hit’, but Ghosting still is definitely back composing cool music you can’t compare to other bands.
Conclusion: Ghosting remains a very unique sound experience in the German Wave/Gothic scene; a band with a proper sound DNA and which isn’t affected by the weight of time.
Best songs: “Upright”, “The Order Of Things”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Ghosting.Office
Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206
