Ghosting – Black Pearls (Album – Alice In… / Dark Dimensions)

April 9, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Gothic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Ghosting became a renowned band in the 90s. The…

Genre/Influences: Gothic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Ghosting became a renowned band in the 90s. The German Goth formation released multiple successful albums and hits. Nearly twenty years after Ghosting stopped its activities Sascha Tayefeh reactivated Ghosting as a solo project. After the last year released EP “No Dreams” he moved on reworking and remastering old songs for “Black Pearls”.

Content: Even if “Black Pearls” is a kind of compilation it first of all brings us back to the original magic of Ghosting. A powerful and eclectic Gothic sound now boosted by guitar playing and then achieved with melodic electronics. Sascha’s vocals are a mix of passion and theatrical interpretations. Most of the songs are remastered edits but you’ll also discover “Single Edits” while the last song is a personal adaptation of Franz Schubert.

+ + + : Compilations are useful when it comes to bring a great band like Ghosting back on the map. Ghosting belonged to the legendary 90s German Goth scene and just like other bands -think to Das Ich, Goethes Erben, Relatives Menschsein…, they had something apart. It’s impressive to hear how more than 30 years later songs still has this magical effect. Ghosting stands for power, darkness, melodies, melancholia, and theatre. It’s an artistic creation which hasn’t lost its original impact. This is a way to re-discover famous songs like “Lion King”, “Der Tod In Flandern”, “March” ao.

– – – : I just regret it’s not a new album but compilations like this is too good to be true.

Conclusion: This work brings us back to the glorious days of 90s Gothic music and Ghosting definitely was one of the architects to this period.

Best songs: “Der Tod In Flandern – Single Edit”, “Lion King”, “Bombed The World”, “March”, “One Bullet – Single Edit”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Ghosting.Office

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


