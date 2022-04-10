Hessel Veldman – Ymuiden (Album – Winter-Light)
Genre/Influences: Soundscape, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Hessel Veldman is a Dutch composer who might…
Genre/Influences: Soundscape, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Hessel Veldman is a Dutch composer who might be seen as a pioneer in his genre. This new album -which is the first one he released on Winter-Light is a conceptual work, meant as ‘an experimental audio sound map of Ijmuiden’ which is the city where Hessel lives.
Content: This work is nothing less than a Dark-Soundscape. The tracks are progressively evolving and sometimes not really evolving at all. A constant dark sound wave is running through. There’s just one track with a bit more diversity resulting in an approximate apotheosis.
+ + + : I like the dark sound texture of this opus. “Piervrees” is the single cut which is a bit more elaborated creating this climax affect in the end.
– – – : I’m missing elaboration and diversity, but I’m afraid that’s often part of Soundscapes. This is one of the very few Winter-Light productions which couldn’t convince me.
Conclusion: Veterans or pioneers aren’t always warrant for great productions.
Best songs: “Piervrees”.
Rate: 6.
Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether