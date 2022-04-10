Hessel Veldman – Ymuiden (Album – Winter-Light)

Genre/Influences: Soundscape, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Hessel Veldman is a Dutch composer who might be seen as a pioneer in his genre. This new album -which is the first one he released on Winter-Light is a conceptual work, meant as ‘an experimental audio sound map of Ijmuiden’ which is the city where Hessel lives.

Content: This work is nothing less than a Dark-Soundscape. The tracks are progressively evolving and sometimes not really evolving at all. A constant dark sound wave is running through. There’s just one track with a bit more diversity resulting in an approximate apotheosis.

+ + + : I like the dark sound texture of this opus. “Piervrees” is the single cut which is a bit more elaborated creating this climax affect in the end.

– – – : I’m missing elaboration and diversity, but I’m afraid that’s often part of Soundscapes. This is one of the very few Winter-Light productions which couldn’t convince me.

Conclusion: Veterans or pioneers aren’t always warrant for great productions.

Best songs: “Piervrees”.

Rate: 6.

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1