Get ready for a Piston Damp xmas!

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange)

December 16th 2022 sees the return of Piston Damp with not just one single, but TWO singles!!!

This is what happens when creativity takes hold and goes into overdrive. Truls Sønsterud and Jonas Groth have been on fire since the great reception of their debut album, ‘Making The World Great Again’, and the three consecutive singles, ‘Something In Me’, ‘Loose Ends’ and ‘Runaway’, as well as the ‘Making The World Great Again E.P.’ that was the final chapter in the MTWGA story.

After playing gigs and festivals in Norway, Sweden and Germany in 2022, we will also see them return to both Sweden and Germany for gigs and festivals in 2023, including a gig in Helsingborg, Sweden together with Octolab and Train To Spain on March 4th., as well as a performance at the E-Only Festival in Leipzig, Germany on the 17th. February. More live dates TBC!

Their two new singles, ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘All the edges I can fall’ are as diverse and catchy as you would expect from these guys, and they are both exploring the darker and deeper vaults of electronic music, as well as the higher mountain tops of catchy sing-a-long synthpop.

An intricate and well thought through production, carefully mixed by Magne Johansen and skillfully mastered by Ole-Espen Kristiansen, makes the songs eligible for both the dancefloor and for your party playlist.

Without a doubt, these singles will become fan favorites, and the guys are really looking forward to performing them live on the coming gigs.

Both singles are written by Jonas Groth and are topped with his skillful vocals and vocal production, and the instrumentation, drum programming and f/x from Truls Sønsterud are all worked through in a way that makes you understand that not a single sound is there by chance. Additional vocals on «Sacrifice» from Truls Kristian Nygaard, known from Norwegian electro-pop sensation SWEEP.

The singles also comes with an extended remix made by the band themselves, further leaning into the old 80’s tradition of the 12″ Extended Mixes that we all loved and adored.‍

Both singles released digitally on December 16th 2022 through Sub Culture Records on all platforms and streaming services, including Bandcamp.

