Ilpo Väisänen – Keskipäivän Hetken Sumea Vaillinaisuus (EP – I Shall Sign Until My Land Is Free)

Background/Info: Finnish legendary artist Ilpo Väisänen (Pan Sonic) released this record to show his engagement about the war in Ukraine and his opposition against Russian invaders and their leader. It’s not a coincidence the work has been released by Ukrainian artist Dmytro Fedorenko – I Shall Sign Until My Land Is Free.

Content: Ilpo Väisänen released a total experiment mixing sounds and noises in a true sonic collage. Parts have been driven by rhythms.

+ + + : The concept and engagement of the artist is probably more significant than the work. This is stuff for Experimental lovers who are into improvisation. I prefer the second cut for the Industrial sound treatments and the flute sound running through it.

– – – : The Experimental approach is hardly accessible.

Conclusion: The war in Ukraine doesn’t leave artists unmoved. This is a poignant and extreme testimony by Ilpo Väisänen!

Best songs: “Part 2”.

Rate: 6.

