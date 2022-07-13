German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster announces final solo album ‘Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks’

July 13, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Nihil Media / artwork by Pixelbreed) Out now from the German industrial veteran…
German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster announces final solo album'Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks'

(Photo by Nihil Media / artwork by Pixelbreed) Out now from the German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster is his third and final solo album in the ‘industrial tracks’ trilogy, “Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks” on Bandcamp.

You will know Schuster for both “Trauma” and “Drown” which were featured on “Face The Beat: Session 7” and “Face The Beat: Session 5”, but he’s been around the scene for 40 years with bands like Stumpff, ULAA, Die Guten Deutschen and also starred in cult movies like “Kinder der Nacht” I and II.

This new album offers raw and heavy Industrial / EBM in the spirit of Youth Code or Revolting Cocks. 7 tracks are sung in English and 3 tracks in German.

Rüdiger: “It´s a concept album about my near death experience and brain damage I suffered from a cerebral haemorrhage.” And his producer Nihil adds: “We created a stripped-down record, designed as a tour-de-force experience for the audience. Raw, live and authentic.”

All instruments on this record were recorded live and intentionally produced without the use of quantization or copy & paste. No synthesizers and no keyboards were used, either. Next to Schuster on vocals, we find Nihil on sample duties and Flexxxis Maschine on noise. The record was mixed by Nihil Media and mastered by Ben Blutzukker.

The artwork was delivered by German designer Pixelbreed (Deadcibel, SITD, Funkervogt). All interior art is based on Schuster´s authentic medical scans visualizing his injuries. The full booklet includes all lyrics and is includes as a ready to print PDF.

The first music video for “Trauma” was already released on YouTube with one music video for each song on the record soon to come.

Here is the full album to check out.

About Rüdiger Schuster

Rüdiger has been active in some of the best-known scene bands over the past 40 years.

He started his career working with Die Guten Deutschen (1979 – 1986), a band which gained a cult following in the alternative scene of Düsseldorf.

You also find him back with Garden Of Delight (1991 – 1992) where he recorded all bass tracks on their debut album.

A few years later he joined U.L.A.A (1994 – 1998) with whom he released three albums and toured in Germany and Benelux countries supporting acts like Suicide Commando, Thumb and Dance or Die.

Schuster was also a live-musician on synthesizers in EBM-pioneer Tommi Stumpff´s live band during their comeback period (2015 – 2021).


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




You may have missed

German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster announces final solo album 'Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks'

German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster announces final solo album ‘Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks’

July 13, 2022 bernard
Post-punk trio Northern Gloom ink deal with Epictronic label and release video for 'Lust'

Post-punk trio Northern Gloom ink deal with Epictronic label and release video for ‘Lust’

July 13, 2022 bernard
Post-punk act Princess Ugly back with all new single and video 'Start Below'

Post-punk act Princess Ugly back with all new single and video ‘Start Below’

July 13, 2022 bernard
xCosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album 'Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes'

Cosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album ‘Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes’

July 12, 2022 bernard
Pro Patria announce all new album 'Piercing Through the Armour'

Pro Patria announce all new album ‘Piercing Through the Armour’

July 12, 2022 bernard