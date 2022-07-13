German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster announces final solo album ‘Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks’

(Photo by Nihil Media / artwork by Pixelbreed) Out now from the German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster is his third and final solo album in the ‘industrial tracks’ trilogy, “Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks” on Bandcamp.

You will know Schuster for both “Trauma” and “Drown” which were featured on “Face The Beat: Session 7” and “Face The Beat: Session 5”, but he’s been around the scene for 40 years with bands like Stumpff, ULAA, Die Guten Deutschen and also starred in cult movies like “Kinder der Nacht” I and II.

This new album offers raw and heavy Industrial / EBM in the spirit of Youth Code or Revolting Cocks. 7 tracks are sung in English and 3 tracks in German.

Rüdiger: “It´s a concept album about my near death experience and brain damage I suffered from a cerebral haemorrhage.” And his producer Nihil adds: “We created a stripped-down record, designed as a tour-de-force experience for the audience. Raw, live and authentic.”

All instruments on this record were recorded live and intentionally produced without the use of quantization or copy & paste. No synthesizers and no keyboards were used, either. Next to Schuster on vocals, we find Nihil on sample duties and Flexxxis Maschine on noise. The record was mixed by Nihil Media and mastered by Ben Blutzukker.

The artwork was delivered by German designer Pixelbreed (Deadcibel, SITD, Funkervogt). All interior art is based on Schuster´s authentic medical scans visualizing his injuries. The full booklet includes all lyrics and is includes as a ready to print PDF.

The first music video for “Trauma” was already released on YouTube with one music video for each song on the record soon to come.

Here is the full album to check out.

<a href="https://rdigerschuster.bandcamp.com/album/schuster-iii-final-ten-industrial-tracks">Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks by Rüdiger Schuster</a>

About Rüdiger Schuster

Rüdiger has been active in some of the best-known scene bands over the past 40 years.

He started his career working with Die Guten Deutschen (1979 – 1986), a band which gained a cult following in the alternative scene of Düsseldorf.

You also find him back with Garden Of Delight (1991 – 1992) where he recorded all bass tracks on their debut album.

A few years later he joined U.L.A.A (1994 – 1998) with whom he released three albums and toured in Germany and Benelux countries supporting acts like Suicide Commando, Thumb and Dance or Die.

Schuster was also a live-musician on synthesizers in EBM-pioneer Tommi Stumpff´s live band during their comeback period (2015 – 2021).