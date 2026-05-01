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Belgian electro-industrial project Suicide Commando released “Come Down With Me (V2025)“. The track previews “Collective Suicide Vol. 1+2”, an anniversary release scheduled for June 5, 2026, which also includes “Jesus Freak (Die In Agony)”, “Death Lies Waiting (Death Will Find You Remix)” and the new track “Control & Consent”.

Suicide Commando will mark the 40th anniversary live during 2026. Confirmed dates include Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig on May 22, 2026, and a São Paulo show at VIP Station on August 22, 2026.

“Come Down With Me” was originally released on “Implements Of Hell” in 2010.

“Collective Suicide Vol. 2” will be out as digital, CD, double vinyl and as part of the limited “Collective Suicide Vol.1-2” wooden fan box set (limited to 200 copies). The box includes the “Collective Suicide Vol. 2” digipak CD, yellow 2LP, red 2LP of “Collective Suicide Vol. 1”, a 36-page photo book and a hand-numbered certificate.

“Collective Suicide Vol. 1” was first issued for the project’s 30th anniversary in 2016 and now receives a vinyl edition for the 40th anniversary. The collection covers recordings from 1987 through 2016, while “Collective Suicide Vol. 2” focuses on later material, rare tracks and reworked versions.

Below is the vinyl tracklist.

“Collective Suicide Vol. 1” tracklist

Side A: “Suicide”, “Industrial Underground”, “Incinerate”.

Side B: “T.V. Obsession”, “Come To Me”, “Kevorkian”.

Side C: “Disposable Paradise”, “Body Count Proceed (2007 Re_Count)”, “Hate Me”.

Side D: “Until We Die (Single Edit)”, “Body Machine Body (Demo Version)”, “My New Christ”.

“Collective Suicide Vol. 2” tracklist

Side A: “Infliction Of Pain”, “Severed Head”, “Come Down With Me (2025 Version)”.

Side B: “Kill All Humanity (Short And Painless)”, “Evacuate”, “Unterwelt (Apocalypse)”.

Side C: “Control & Consent”, “Fate (Death is coming…again!)”, “Face Of Death (2023 Mix)”.

Side D: “Death Lies Waiting (Death Will Find You Remix)”, “Jesus Freak (Die In Agony)”, “Better Off Dead”.

About Suicide Commando

Suicide Commando is the electro-industrial project of Belgian musician Johan Van Roy. The project started in Leopoldsburg, Belgium, in 1986.

Van Roy began experimenting with electronic music in 1986 and released his first tape under the Suicide Commando name two years later. He bought a Roland SH-101 in summer 1986 and then added Boss DR-110 and Boss DR-220E drum machines. He also named The Cure, Sisters Of Mercy, Depeche Mode, Fad Gadget, The Neon Judgement, Front 242 and The Klinik as early influences.

Before the 1994 debut album “Critical Stage”, Suicide Commando released a run of cassette material, including “Suicide Commando”, “This Is Hate”, “Industrial Rape I”, “Crap”, “Go to Hell”, “Into the Grave”, “Industrial Rape II”, “Black Flowers” and “Electro Convulsion Therapy”. “Critical Stage” was released on Off Beat and was followed by “Stored Images” in 1995 and “Construct-Destruct” in 1998.

The later releases includes “Mindstrip” in 2000, “Axis of Evil” in 2003, “Bind, Torture, Kill” in 2006, “Implements Of Hell” in 2010, “When Evil Speaks” in 2013, “Forest of the Impaled” in 2017 and “Goddestruktor” in 2022.

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