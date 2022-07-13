Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases a brand new solo electronic album, “VideoLogico”, on CD/digital via Phage Tapes in Fall 2022. The album holds 7 electro cyber tracks coming in at 58 minutes.

6 of the 7 album tracks were recorded live during a venue performance in April 2022 in Minneapolis Minnestota USA. The album tracks are mostly instrumental and heavily influenced by Clock DVA, Cabaret Voltaire and 80’s electro music.

Here is the artwork.

The first single “LowTech” will be released digitally via the Mach FoX Bandcamp site in August ahead of the album and includes remixes and alternate versions by Henrik Punsch Johansson (Planktoon) with guest vocals by Maybeeh from the Swedish duo Maybeeh & Punsch and J-C from the French electronic/wave band Vuduvox. Behind the album artwork we find Mark Gerrard.

This is the title track “VideoLogico” being performed and recorded live during the Mach FoX audiovisual set in April 2022 in Minneapolis Minnestota USA.