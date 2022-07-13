Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

July 13, 2022 bernard

Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases a brand new solo electronic album, “VideoLogico”, on CD/digital via…

Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases a brand new solo electronic album, “VideoLogico”, on CD/digital via Phage Tapes in Fall 2022. The album holds 7 electro cyber tracks coming in at 58 minutes.

6 of the 7 album tracks were recorded live during a venue performance in April 2022 in Minneapolis Minnestota USA. The album tracks are mostly instrumental and heavily influenced by Clock DVA, Cabaret Voltaire and 80’s electro music.

Here is the artwork.

The first single “LowTech” will be released digitally via the Mach FoX Bandcamp site in August ahead of the album and includes remixes and alternate versions by Henrik Punsch Johansson (Planktoon) with guest vocals by Maybeeh from the Swedish duo Maybeeh & Punsch and J-C from the French electronic/wave band Vuduvox. Behind the album artwork we find Mark Gerrard.

This is the title track “VideoLogico” being performed and recorded live during the Mach FoX audiovisual set in April 2022 in Minneapolis Minnestota USA.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

July 13, 2022 bernard
German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster announces final solo album 'Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks'

German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster announces final solo album ‘Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks’

July 13, 2022 bernard
Post-punk trio Northern Gloom ink deal with Epictronic label and release video for 'Lust'

Post-punk trio Northern Gloom ink deal with Epictronic label and release video for ‘Lust’

July 13, 2022 bernard
Post-punk act Princess Ugly back with all new single and video 'Start Below'

Post-punk act Princess Ugly back with all new single and video ‘Start Below’

July 13, 2022 bernard
xCosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album 'Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes'

Cosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album ‘Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes’

July 12, 2022 bernard