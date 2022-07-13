Post-punk trio Northern Gloom ink deal with Epictronic label and release video for ‘Lust’

July 13, 2022 bernard

The central Pennsylvania-based post-punk trio Northern Gloom have signed a licensing deal with the Epictronic…
Post-punk trio Northern Gloom ink deal with Epictronic label and release video for'Lust'

The central Pennsylvania-based post-punk trio Northern Gloom have signed a licensing deal with the Epictronic label for their album “Here It Is!”, which is due for release on August 26th, 2022. This summer the band will be touring the Midwest United States in support of this upcoming release.

The band consists of Michael James Stipe (vocals/guitar/piano/synthesizer), Cory Paternoster (bass/vocals/percussion) and Brian Doherty (drums/percussion/vocals).

You can already check out the video for the second track on the album, “Lust”.


