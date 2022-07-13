Post-punk trio Northern Gloom ink deal with Epictronic label and release video for ‘Lust’
The central Pennsylvania-based post-punk trio Northern Gloom have signed a licensing deal with the Epictronic…
The central Pennsylvania-based post-punk trio Northern Gloom have signed a licensing deal with the Epictronic label for their album “Here It Is!”, which is due for release on August 26th, 2022. This summer the band will be touring the Midwest United States in support of this upcoming release.
The band consists of Michael James Stipe (vocals/guitar/piano/synthesizer), Cory Paternoster (bass/vocals/percussion) and Brian Doherty (drums/percussion/vocals).
You can already check out the video for the second track on the album, “Lust”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether