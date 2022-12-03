Avarice In Audio – Our Idols Are Filth (album – Alfa Matrix)

December 3, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Album number five for the Australian formation Avarice In Audio. The band is again reduced to a duo driven by core members Gerry Hawkins and Lawrie Bayldon.

Content: “Our Idols Are Filth” sounds like an enraged Dark-Electronic production driven by Aggrotech leads. The work is powerful and yet accomplished with a catchy touch on top. There’s a song featuring iVardfensphere and another one featuring T_Error Machinez.

+ + + : The best way to define this album is ‘melodic violence’! I’m impressed by the way Avarice In Audio are striking back, definitely unleashing their most accomplished work to date. The songs are well-crafted and all made to make you dance. The darker “War Tanz” is a great piece of music but I also have to mention the instrumental and somewhat mystic like “The Never Never” featuring iVardensphere. “Hate Your Blood” is another impressive, dark and aggressive cut.

– – – : The single aspect that could be improved is the production of the vocals on a few songs.

Conclusion: A great piece of ‘modern’ Dark-Electronic music.

Best songs: “War Tanz”, “The Never Never”, “Hate Your Blood”, “The Sky Is Falling”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/avariceinaudioaus

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

1983 live Psychic TV recording re-released on Cold Spring label: 'Those Who Do Not'

1983 live Psychic TV recording to be re-released on Cold Spring label: ‘Those Who Do Not’

December 2, 2022 bernard
Icon Of Coil, Zombie Girl, Bruderschaft

Komor Kommando returns with an all new EP ‘One By One’ after 9 years of silence !

December 2, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Sonic Seducer goes Depeche Mode in two dedicated issues of the magazine

Sonic Seducer goes Depeche Mode in two dedicated issues of the magazine

December 2, 2022 bernard
Bel Canto working on new album with young Norwegian producer Matias Tellez

Bel Canto working on new album with young Norwegian producer Matias Tellez

December 1, 2022 bernard
London based experimental electronic artist BArTc to issue a 7-track EP 'Ghosts' tomorrow

London based experimental electronic artist BArTc to issue a 7-track EP ‘Ghosts’ tomorrow

December 1, 2022 bernard