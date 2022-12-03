Avarice In Audio – Our Idols Are Filth (album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Album number five for the Australian formation Avarice In Audio. The band is again reduced to a duo driven by core members Gerry Hawkins and Lawrie Bayldon.

Content: “Our Idols Are Filth” sounds like an enraged Dark-Electronic production driven by Aggrotech leads. The work is powerful and yet accomplished with a catchy touch on top. There’s a song featuring iVardfensphere and another one featuring T_Error Machinez.

+ + + : The best way to define this album is ‘melodic violence’! I’m impressed by the way Avarice In Audio are striking back, definitely unleashing their most accomplished work to date. The songs are well-crafted and all made to make you dance. The darker “War Tanz” is a great piece of music but I also have to mention the instrumental and somewhat mystic like “The Never Never” featuring iVardensphere. “Hate Your Blood” is another impressive, dark and aggressive cut.

– – – : The single aspect that could be improved is the production of the vocals on a few songs.

Conclusion: A great piece of ‘modern’ Dark-Electronic music.

Best songs: “War Tanz”, “The Never Never”, “Hate Your Blood”, “The Sky Is Falling”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/avariceinaudioaus

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix