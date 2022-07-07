Genre Peak back with an all new album ‘Psychopathy’, 6 years since ‘Your Sleekest Engine’
Sacramento, CA based musician Martin Birke from the Genre Peak project informs us that 6…
Sacramento, CA based musician Martin Birke from the Genre Peak project informs us that 6 years after the “Your Sleekest Engine” album, Genre Peak has recorded an all new album called “Psychopathy”. The record is out on CD and Digital from the band’s own label In Code Music. For this new album Birke collaborated with producer and co-writer Aaron Kinney.
Right you can download it on Bandcamp or order it on CD, with all other platforms following later in the month.
Martin Birke is an electronic percussionist and composer of electronic/experimental and ambient music, residing in Sacramento, CA. And you will probably also know him from that other project Casualty Park whose debut “Clutch” EP opened many doors. Over the years the Genre Peak project has seen a lot of guest musicians involved in the recordings like Mick Karn, Jon Hassell, Steve Jansen, Richard Barbieri, Matt Malley, Dean Garcia and many more. The project debuted in 2006 with the album “Ends Of The Earth”.
