Ġenn – Unum (album – Liminal Collective)

Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Psychedelic-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Ġenn is a Brighton (UK) based formation with Maltese roots which released their debut-EP in 2021. “Unum” is the band’s album debut featuring eleven songs. The band is composed of four female members.

Content: There are multiple influences running through this work. I think it would be too easy calling it Psychedelic-Rock as they obviously deal with extra elements like Post-Punk and even Trance. Ġenn is driven by solid and transcendental guitar playing creating to me a weird offspring between B52s and Nirvana.

+ + + : The guitar play injects the true spirit to this work  and still creates an hypnotic sensation during “A Muse (In Limbo)” and “Heloise”. The elevating effect of both songs is impressive, revealing the potential of the band. I also have to say a word about the powerful vocals injecting passion.

– – – : The main difficulty is to define and catch the sound of this formation. But on the other side it also says something about originality.

Conclusion: Ġenn sounds a bit out of the box and yet it has something recognizable.

Best songs: “A Muse (In Limbo)”, “Heloise”, “Le Saut Du Pigeon”. 

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.genntheband.com / www.facebook.com/genntheband

