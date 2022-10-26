Brighton based post-punk act Ġenn announces new single ‘Rohmeresse’ and supports Pussy Riot on their UK tour

(Photo by Jordan Core) Out now is the new single from the Brighton based post-punk act Ġenn. “Rohmeresse” is also released as a video which you can see below. Ġenn is a 4-piece consisting of L-R Sofia Rosa Cooper (drums), Janelle Borg (guitars), Leona Farrugia (vocals) and Leanne Zammit (bass). The first iteration of the band started 10 years ago in Malta, before moving to Brighton, where they met Sofia. Still Brighton based, they are Anglo-Maltese, with Jamaican and Portuguese roots.

Here’s what vocalist Leona Farrugia says about the song: “I’ve often felt a pressure running through everyday life: a pressure to be productive whilst being true to oneself. Modern life can be very dissociative and small tasks become a real burden to uphold. I wanted to capture these thoughts through the track, whereby these emotions gradually build to a point of ecstasy.”

The track’s title nods to French new wave director Éric Rohmer, who’s characters often struggle through the morals and desires of quotidian life.

Support for Pussy Riot UK Tour

Ġenn have been announced to support Pussy Riot on their UK tour from the end of the month, until their own headline dates in Bristol, London, and Brighton (* supporting Pussy Riot).