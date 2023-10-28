Bluedaze – Flesh (ep – Bluedaze)

#image_title

Genre/Influences: Indie-Pop/Rock.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Bluedaze is an Italian formation set up in 2017. “Flesh” is their second EP dealing about a transformation within Bluedaze, ‘not only as a band, but as people too’.

Content: The EP features 4 songs which are clearly driven by a powerful Pop & Rock sound. Next to the powerful side there also is a catchy touch emerging at the surface. The female vocals sometimes remind me of the passion of Emiliana Torrini. You’ll discover 3 powerful, catchy cuts and one smoother last song.

+ + + : This EP stands for a powerful, catchy, and professional production. I salute the band’s maturity but also the mix of influences resulting in an accessible and sexy Indie style. I like the very powerful “You’d Better Run” but also the somewhat Indie-Wave like “Knife” which reminds me a bit of The Smiths.

– – – : The title song isn’t my favorite one although a cool opener revealing the sound and style of the band. The last cut is the single one which couldn’t convince me because of its flatter sound.

Conclusion: Nothing groundbreaking here although an enjoyable production and a band I would like to hear more stuff from in the future.

Best songs: “You’d Better Run”, “Knife”, “Flesh”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.bluedazemusic.com / www.facebook.com/bluedaze.music