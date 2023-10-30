Monospore – Into Darkness (Album – Delta-Ego)

Monospore – into Darkness (album – Delta-ego)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Active since 2009 the Danish duo Jannik Vittrup – Søren Brandstrup this year released their second full length album featuring ten songs.

Content: From the very first notes of the debut song you recognize the addiction to EBM. The music sounds dark and danceable, driven by aggressive bass lines and carried by cold tunes. The vocals are harsh but not too much.

+ + + : Monospore don’t reinvent the EBM sound but has great skills to compose it. “Into Darkness” features all essential EBM ingredients but has been accomplished with knowledge. Some passages might appeal for Leather Strip-lovers (maybe a typical Danish touch?) but Monospore also has their own approach. I’m addicted to the solid bass lines and cold tunes. The work features a few outstanding cuts like the aggressive “Fall” and “Going Down” carried by a deep, bouncing bass line.

– – – : I don’t see real minus points however the album doesn’t bring anything new not surprise.

Conclusion: If you don’t know Monospore yet and you’re in search of a cool and accomplished EBM album I can only but recommend purchasing “Into darkness”.

Best songs: “Fall”, “Going Down”, “Into Darkness”, “Next Generation”, “Alive”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.monospore.com / www.facebook.com/Monospore

Label: www.delta-ego.com

