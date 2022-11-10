Gdanian – Induction (Album – Cryo Album)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: One year after the excellent official debut-album “Submersion”, Russian artist Sergey Gdanian strikes back with this new opus.
Content: “Induction” moves on there where the previous album stopped. The work is characterized by Electronic sound treatments creating a kind of signals lost in a distant space while low sound resonations are emerging. I noticed relaxing parts. The last track features label mate Ruptured World, here you will notice spoken vocals.
+ + + : Gdanian is a somewhat atypical project from the Cryo Chamber roster. The sound remains devoted to Cinematic- and Dark-Ambient music but it’s accomplished in a different -and more personal way. I like the atmosphere supporting this work for its overwhelming sound production and intriguing aspect.
– – – : I experience more magic at the previous album, “Induction” maybe missing an apotheosis.
Conclusion: Gdanian remains a fascinating project injecting diversity to the Cinematic roster of Cryo Chamber.
Best songs: “Main Block”, “Veins Of The Planet”, “Strange Signals”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist:www.gdanian.com / www.facebook.com/gdanianmusic
Label:www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
