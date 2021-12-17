Gdanian – Submersion (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Sergey Gdanian is a Russian artist based in Berlin (Germany). After a few releases Gdanian signed a deal with Cryo Chamber and unleashed the “Submersion” –album.

Content: The Ambient and Cinematographic atmospheres clearly fit the approach of Cryo Chamber. The particularity of this artist is that he’s using more explicit Electro sequences, which have something pretty minimal. These sequences have been merged together with noticeable aquatic field recordings and underwater atmospheres.

+ + + : Gdanian brings some diversity to the Cryo Chamber’s roster. I fully enjoyed the repetitive, explicit and icy sequences. Together with the dark sound atmospheres and field recordings it creates a harmonious, obscure work. This music has a strong visual appeal and you often get the sensation to be part of an imaginary play. The opening title track leads you directly into the essence of the Gdanian sound. I also recommend listening to “Hidden Sector”, “Inside The Station” and “Paradox”. Some of the very last cuts become extremely obscure and disturbing, which is created by impressive sound blasts.

– – – : The only cut that couldn’t fully convince me is the last one. So no climax at the end, but all tracks before are worthy of examination.

Conclusion: Gdanian invites the listener to visit an imaginary, anguishing universe created by the simple power of sounds and noises.

Best songs: “Submersion”, “Hidden Sector”, “Paradox”, “Signals From The Abyss”, “Inside The Station”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.gdanian.com / www.facebook.com/gdanianmusic

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber