Neroarmonico – Giorni, Neon, Maschere (EP – Neroarmonico)

November 11, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave, Dark-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This self-released debut work by Italian formation Neroarmonico rather looks like a mini-album of five songs.

Content: You rapidly will notice 80s influences running through this work. There’s a good balance between guitar playing and synth arrangements. All vocals have been sung in their Mother tongue.

+ + + : I like the 80s touch this work has been composed with. The most credible song is “Dissidia” featuring cool vocal parts and a great bass line in the truest Cold/Dark-Wave tradition.

– – – : The songs are pretty extended and without a true climax.

Conclusion: This work is an easy listening although it can’t get me wild.

Best songs: “Dissidia”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/neroarmonico


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

Please Add coin wallet address in plugin settings panel



Tags:

You may have missed

The Below share 'Grind Me Down' video

Swedish industrial noise act The Below share ‘Grind Me Down’ video featuring Jesper Hanning

November 10, 2022 bernard
Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks and Ministry) pays tribute to The Velvet Underground's Nico on 'Eulogy to Christa: A Tribute to the Music & Mystique of Nico' LP - New video for 'Femme Fatale'

Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks and Ministry) pays tribute to The Velvet Underground’s Nico on ‘Eulogy to Christa: A Tribute to the Music & Mystique of Nico’ LP – New video for ‘Femme Fatale’

November 10, 2022 bernard
Post-punk duo A Cloud of Ravens present 'Nature of Artifice' single tomorrow, watch the video now

Post-punk duo A Cloud of Ravens present ‘Nature of Artifice’ single tomorrow, watch the video now

November 10, 2022 bernard
Andy Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist, battling stage four prostate cancer

Andy Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist, battling stage four prostate cancer

November 10, 2022 bernard
London After Midnight launches all new video, 'Better Off Dead (Be My Guest)'

London After Midnight launches all new video, ‘Better Off Dead (Be My Guest)’

November 9, 2022 bernard