Neroarmonico – Giorni, Neon, Maschere (EP – Neroarmonico)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave, Dark-Rock.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This self-released debut work by Italian formation Neroarmonico rather looks like a mini-album of five songs.
Content: You rapidly will notice 80s influences running through this work. There’s a good balance between guitar playing and synth arrangements. All vocals have been sung in their Mother tongue.
+ + + : I like the 80s touch this work has been composed with. The most credible song is “Dissidia” featuring cool vocal parts and a great bass line in the truest Cold/Dark-Wave tradition.
– – – : The songs are pretty extended and without a true climax.
Conclusion: This work is an easy listening although it can’t get me wild.
Best songs: “Dissidia”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.facebook.com/neroarmonico
