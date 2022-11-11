Neroarmonico – Giorni, Neon, Maschere (EP – Neroarmonico)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave, Dark-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This self-released debut work by Italian formation Neroarmonico rather looks like a mini-album of five songs.

Content: You rapidly will notice 80s influences running through this work. There’s a good balance between guitar playing and synth arrangements. All vocals have been sung in their Mother tongue.

+ + + : I like the 80s touch this work has been composed with. The most credible song is “Dissidia” featuring cool vocal parts and a great bass line in the truest Cold/Dark-Wave tradition.

– – – : The songs are pretty extended and without a true climax.

Conclusion: This work is an easy listening although it can’t get me wild.

Best songs: “Dissidia”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/neroarmonico