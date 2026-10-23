Scheitan release goth rock single ‘In The Dead of Night’

Swedish gothic rock band Scheitan release the single “In The Dead of Night,” mixed by Daniel Bergstrand, ahead of a new album due spring 2027.

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Swedish gothic rock band Scheitan released the single “In The Dead of Night,” taken from a new, yet-untitled album due in spring 2027. The track was written by Scheitan mastermind Pierre Törnkvist and mixed by Daniel Bergstrand, known for his work with In Flames, Dimmu Borgir and Behemoth.

“In The Dead of Night” is an uptempo goth/darkwave track built around a strong chorus and a steady beat. It is available to stream on Bandcamp, Spotify and YouTube.

<a href="https://scheitan.bandcamp.com/track/in-the-dead-of-night-gothic-rock" target="_blank" rel="noopener">In The Dead of Night (Gothic Rock) by Scheitan</a>

Scheitan will perform live on Swedish national radio on October 30 and is scheduled to headline the opening day of the Hellsinki Industrial Festival at On The Rocks in Helsinki, Finland, on November 19.

About Scheitan

Scheitan is a Swedish gothic rock project led by Pierre Törnkvist. The band returned in 2023 after a 24-year absence with the lyric video “Fire at Dawn”, followed the same year by the Ukraine-dedicated single “Lost in Time” and a cover of Billy Idol’s “White Wedding.” In 2024, the band released the album “Songs For Gothic People” through The Circle Music, followed by a video for the single “Believe” and an interview with Side-Line. The single “Carry Me Home” arrived in January 2025, followed by the album “Wine For a Tormented Soul” that December and the lyric video “Queen of the Lions” in August 2026, which teased a 2027 album. “In The Dead of Night” is the latest single from that forthcoming record.

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