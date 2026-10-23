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French electronic musician Sylvain Carel released the album “Naharim, the Lost City” on October 23, 2026, via Buenos Aires label Cyclical Dreams. The eight-track album moves through Berlin School sequencing, ambient textures, drone and space music.

The album follows a young archivist who discovers a passage to a parallel universe through an ancient stone archway, guided toward a lost city called Naharim before the portal closes and he is never seen again. Tracks include “Gateway to the Other World,” “Rites Beneath the Silver Moon,” “At the Gates of Indarabia” and “Horizon, the Endless Journey.” The cover photography is by Amp Puttipong.

<a href="https://cyclicaldreams.bandcamp.com/album/naharim-the-lost-city-cyd-0169" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Naharim, the Lost City by Sylvain Carel</a>

A CD edition is available directly through Sylvain Carel’s own Bandcamp page.

About Sylvain Carel

Sylvain Carel is a French electronic musician who makes sequenced, synthesizer-driven music in the Berlin School tradition. His album “Look Over The Nile” was reissued on vinyl for Record Store Day 2025. “Naharim, the Lost City,” released October 23, 2026, is his latest album, issued through the Buenos Aires-based label Cyclical Dreams, which focuses on Berlin School, ambient, soundscape, space music and drone releases.

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